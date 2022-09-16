Fonix Mobile (LON:FNX) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Fonix Mobile plc (LON:FNX – Get Rating) traded down 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 169.50 ($2.05) and last traded at GBX 171.50 ($2.07). 185,604 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 198,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 177.50 ($2.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of £173 million and a P/E ratio of 2,162.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 167.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 157.80.

Fonix Mobile Plc provides mobile payments and messaging services for media, charity, gaming, ticketing, mobility, and other digital service businesses in the United Kingdom. It offers carrier and SMS billing, and managed services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

