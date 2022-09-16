FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $27.06

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.06 and last traded at $27.09, with a volume of 14661 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FORM shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, FormFactor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

FormFactor Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FormFactor

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in FormFactor by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in FormFactor by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in FormFactor by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in FormFactor by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 18,911 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

