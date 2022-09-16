Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Position Boosted by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 1,878.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,418 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,382 shares during the period. Fortinet accounts for approximately 1.6% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Fortinet to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.84.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.00. The stock had a trading volume of 107,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,394,279. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.59, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $74.35.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

