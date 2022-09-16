Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Purchased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Fortive worth $25,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after buying an additional 989,883 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,585,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,512,000 after purchasing an additional 197,196 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 13.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,492,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $761,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,136 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 41.8% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 12,033,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 10.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,973,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,885,000 after purchasing an additional 645,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Fortive to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.64.

Shares of FTV opened at $63.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.86 and a 200-day moving average of $60.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

