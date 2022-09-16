Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Trading Up 3%

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) were up 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.39. Approximately 107,327 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,932,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on FSM shares. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $687.85 million, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.