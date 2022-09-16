Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 5,853 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,501,000 after buying an additional 42,422 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 9,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $4.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,621,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,317,458. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.38.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

