Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.66% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAAU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $171,972,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,585,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,848,000. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,543,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,806,000.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

AAAU stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,320. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23.

