Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 18,438 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 82.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,438 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.83. 86,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,329,540. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.07 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.33.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

