Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 44,509 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 21.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $31.79. 192,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,478,460. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average of $34.87. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.