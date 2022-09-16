Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $16.79 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 702,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,642 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GOVT stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.22. The company had a trading volume of 7,237,185 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.17.

