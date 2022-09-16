Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.56 Million Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,184 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 66,877 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,497,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $963,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SLV stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.83. 1,078,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,626,521. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.09. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $24.90.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

