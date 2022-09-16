Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $88.81 Million Stock Holdings in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,671,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,974,837 shares during the period. Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF makes up 3.7% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 81.67% of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF worth $88,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the 4th quarter worth $826,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the 4th quarter worth $725,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the 1st quarter worth $356,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

Get Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF alerts:

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CLSA remained flat at $18.61 during trading hours on Friday. 11,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,070. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.22. Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $27.73.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.