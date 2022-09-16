Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,205,000 after acquiring an additional 32,871 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 321.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,958,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,051,000 after acquiring an additional 19,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 367,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,927,000 after acquiring an additional 161,741 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.55. The stock had a trading volume of 127,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,484. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.67. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 57.33%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.38.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.