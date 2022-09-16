FRMO (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Trading Down 6.9%

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.77. 1,665 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 4,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

FRMO Trading Down 6.9 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.48.

About FRMO

(Get Rating)

FRMO Corporation, through its 4.95% interest in Horizon Kinetics, LLC, operates as an investment advisory and independent research company. It provides in-depth analysis of information-poor, under-researched companies, and strategies to identify the complex situations primarily to institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FRMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.