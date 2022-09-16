FRP Advisory Group plc Plans Dividend of GBX 0.85 (LON:FRP)

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

FRP stock opened at GBX 163.50 ($1.98) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 156.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 143.18. FRP Advisory Group has a 12-month low of GBX 109 ($1.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 169 ($2.04). The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38. The company has a market cap of £407.02 million and a PE ratio of 3,320.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.17) price target on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

