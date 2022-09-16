FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Short Interest Up 50.8% in August

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the August 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 10,000 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $304,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at $625,070.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Zavaglia sold 5,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total transaction of $163,072.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.64% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 438,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after buying an additional 7,193 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 383,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 322,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 213,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 169,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FS Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on FSBW shares. Raymond James lowered shares of FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

FS Bancorp stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $223.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.05. FS Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $36.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.84.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 12.91%. On average, research analysts predict that FS Bancorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.10%.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

