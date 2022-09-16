FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $47.67

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.67 and last traded at $47.89, with a volume of 48443 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.22.

FUJIFILM Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.61 and its 200-day moving average is $55.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.28.

About FUJIFILM

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the three areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

