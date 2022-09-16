Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,405 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,050,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,139 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,045,000 after buying an additional 643,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,777,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,616,000 after buying an additional 2,426,252 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after buying an additional 1,823,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,309,000. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $49.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $43.21 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.75. The business had revenue of $74.77 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 25.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

TTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.13.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

