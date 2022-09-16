Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,087 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 16.5% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,320 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 20.6% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 6.4% during the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.21.

Insider Activity

Salesforce Price Performance

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total value of $357,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,170,337.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total transaction of $357,673.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,170,337.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,849 shares of company stock worth $12,397,285. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM opened at $151.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.48 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.58. The company has a market cap of $151.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.