Fulton Bank N.A. Has $3.31 Million Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LKQ. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,627 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of LKQ by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 139,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of LKQ by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 436,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,785 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,820,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at $830,235.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $48.88 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $60.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.74.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. LKQ had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of LKQ to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 4th.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

