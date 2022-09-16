Fulton Bank N.A. Has $4.03 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock worth $856,533 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Duke Energy Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

NYSE DUK opened at $106.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.82.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.38%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

