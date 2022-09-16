Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 6,088 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,030 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,027,064 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $45,982,000 after acquiring an additional 170,834 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at $1,188,000. Finally, Reynolds Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $34.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.75. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.95 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.