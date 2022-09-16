Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 1,580 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 620.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 252,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 217,089 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 36.6% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 430,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,385,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 17.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $32.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.62.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

