G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.60-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.15 billion-$3.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.19 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.80-$1.90 EPS.
G-III Apparel Group Trading Up 1.8 %
GIII stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.27. The stock had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,796. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $772.66 million, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.42. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $33.40.
G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $605.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.
