G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.60-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.15 billion-$3.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.19 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.80-$1.90 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group Trading Up 1.8 %

GIII stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.27. The stock had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,796. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $772.66 million, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.42. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $33.40.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $605.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GIII shares. CL King cut their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays cut their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Further Reading

