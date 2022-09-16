G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Wedbush

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Wedbush from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 61.81% from the company’s current price.

GTHX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

G1 Therapeutics Stock Down 9.1 %

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16. The company has a market cap of $660.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $17.49.

Insider Activity

G1 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GTHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.12. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 140.17% and a negative net margin of 608.36%. The company had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $1,011,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of G1 Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.