Gateley (LON:GTLY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Gateley (LON:GTLY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Gateley Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GTLY stock opened at GBX 189.50 ($2.29) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of £236.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,579.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 195.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 203.53. Gateley has a 1-year low of GBX 172.55 ($2.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 262 ($3.17).

Gateley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Gateley’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Gateley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Gateley Company Profile

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

Further Reading

