Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Price Hits $0.99 on Exchanges

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 16th. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00005028 BTC on popular exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $299.09 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

Gemini Dollar was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 301,483,852 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar.

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services.The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

