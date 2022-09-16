GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY) Trading Up 0.4%

GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.02 and last traded at $36.43. 447,792 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 822% from the average session volume of 48,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.30.

GENMAB A/S/S Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.87.

About GENMAB A/S/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Further Reading

