Genshiro Price Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (GENS)

Genshiro (GENS) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 15th. Over the last week, Genshiro has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Genshiro has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and $182,986.00 worth of Genshiro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genshiro coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Genshiro alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000440 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00032863 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000565 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Genshiro

GENS is a coin. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2021. Genshiro’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 823,467,505 coins. Genshiro’s official Twitter account is @GenshiroDeFi. Genshiro’s official website is genshiro.equilibrium.io/en.

Buying and Selling Genshiro

According to CryptoCompare, “GENS is the native utility token for Genshiro. Its use cases include voting for validators, transaction fees, interest rates, and liquidity for bailouts and collateral (when GENS will become a more established asset).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genshiro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genshiro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genshiro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genshiro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genshiro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.