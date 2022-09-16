GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GPRK. TheStreet upgraded GeoPark from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on GeoPark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th.

GPRK traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $12.80. The company had a trading volume of 219,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,353. GeoPark has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $771.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.52.

GeoPark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.25). GeoPark had a net margin of 18.44% and a negative return on equity of 398.58%. The business had revenue of $311.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GeoPark will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GeoPark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in GeoPark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in GeoPark by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 67,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in GeoPark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,840,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management grew its holdings in GeoPark by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 457,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 144,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working and/or economic interests in 42 hydrocarbons blocks. It had net proved reserves of 87.8 million barrels of oil equivalent.

