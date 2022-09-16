GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.16–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $105.00 million-$106.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.41 million. GitLab also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.67–$0.64 EPS.

GitLab Price Performance

GTLB traded down $3.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.71. The company had a trading volume of 35,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,094. GitLab has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $137.00. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion and a PE ratio of -37.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.58 and a 200-day moving average of $51.78.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative net margin of 51.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.44 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GitLab will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GTLB. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of GitLab to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GitLab in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of GitLab to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.50.

In other news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 43,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $2,507,190.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,803.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 43,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $2,507,190.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,803.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,192,617.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,196 shares of company stock worth $11,762,380 over the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in GitLab during the second quarter valued at $679,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in GitLab in the second quarter valued at $359,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 7,180.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 147.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 115,186 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth $8,731,000. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.