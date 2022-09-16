Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,982 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Gladstone Commercial worth $5,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOD. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter worth $1,274,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 23,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.42 million, a P/E ratio of 1,826.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.23.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

About Gladstone Commercial

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.1254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15,015.02%.

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Featured Articles

