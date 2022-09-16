Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.24- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $456.00M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.89 million. Globant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.03- EPS.
Shares of GLOB opened at $219.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.03 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.84. Globant has a 52 week low of $159.56 and a 52 week high of $354.62.
Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.22 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globant will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,988,000 after acquiring an additional 65,635 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
