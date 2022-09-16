Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.24- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $456.00M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.89 million. Globant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.03- EPS.

Shares of GLOB opened at $219.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.03 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.84. Globant has a 52 week low of $159.56 and a 52 week high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.22 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globant will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on Globant in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $291.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Globant to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Globant from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $268.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,988,000 after acquiring an additional 65,635 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

