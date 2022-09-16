GoalVest Advisory LLC Acquires 98 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,129 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmer Steven Patrick purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 653,995 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $178,449,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,415,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.68.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $129.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.98. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $127.90 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.