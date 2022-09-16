GoalVest Advisory LLC Buys 1,195 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 23,900.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXT. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Textron by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Textron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Textron by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 49,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 20,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXT. Cowen set a $86.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Textron to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $64.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.25 and its 200 day moving average is $66.14.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.20%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

