GoalVest Advisory LLC Grows Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 11,233.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,755,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,974,000 after acquiring an additional 174,471 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $85.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.60 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 402,470 shares of company stock worth $35,794,063. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADM. Wolfe Research began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

