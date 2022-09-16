GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $44,000 Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 200.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in BP by 5.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,931 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in BP by 25.8% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 801,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,558,000 after purchasing an additional 164,366 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in BP by 78.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 34,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 14,965 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in BP during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in BP by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC decreased their target price on BP from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 430 ($5.20) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut BP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on BP from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BP from GBX 450 ($5.44) to GBX 472 ($5.70) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.16.

BP Price Performance

BP stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.08. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $34.30.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.99. BP had a positive return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $67.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

BP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.3604 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.57%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

