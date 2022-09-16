GoalVest Advisory LLC Purchases 3,131 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,035 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 0.9% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.2% in the first quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579 in the last three months. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart Trading Down 1.1 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $133.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.63 and its 200 day moving average is $136.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

