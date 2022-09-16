Gold Secured Currency (GSX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $553,040.00

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last week, Gold Secured Currency has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One Gold Secured Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gold Secured Currency has a market capitalization of $527.68 million and approximately $553,040.00 worth of Gold Secured Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gold Secured Currency

Gold Secured Currency is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Gold Secured Currency’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins. Gold Secured Currency’s official Twitter account is @GlowShares.

Gold Secured Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anonymous, decentralized voting on the blockchain makes it easy for the community to form a consensus on important issues regarding the future of GSX. Secure, transparent, tamper-proof, and viewable 24 hours a day. Predefined rules govern and enforce the voting process, putting the coin in the hands of the holders. GSX brings together its community with voting on the blockchain. “

