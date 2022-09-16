Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €12.60 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) has been assigned a €12.60 ($12.86) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GYC. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($17.86) price target on Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($19.39) price target on Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays set a €16.80 ($17.14) target price on Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($14.29) target price on Grand City Properties in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.27) price target on Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Grand City Properties Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Grand City Properties stock opened at €10.62 ($10.84) on Friday. Grand City Properties has a 12-month low of €16.61 ($16.95) and a 12-month high of €20.14 ($20.55). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €15.46.

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

