Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $72.51

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$72.51 and last traded at C$72.66, with a volume of 8782 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$73.36.
Several analysts recently issued reports on GRT.UN shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$110.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$112.00 to C$98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$99.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. CIBC dropped their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$102.00 to C$98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$102.78.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$77.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$85.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.76 billion and a PE ratio of 4.36.
Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.
