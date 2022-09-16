Green Alpha Advisors LLC Buys 495,325 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 581.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 580,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495,325 shares during the period. Brookfield Renewable makes up 4.7% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $20,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 604.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEPC traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,286. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.54 and a beta of 0.88. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -246.15%.

BEPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

