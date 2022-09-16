Green Alpha Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,484 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,458 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Trex during the first quarter worth $55,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Trex during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Trex by 192.8% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TREX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Trex from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BNP Paribas raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Trex to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.11.

Trex Stock Performance

Trex stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.01. The stock had a trading volume of 14,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,353. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.49 and a twelve month high of $140.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.61.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.22 million. Trex had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

