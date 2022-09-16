Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $4.88 Million Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 254.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 122,588 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 317.2% in the first quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,588.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

VNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

Vornado Realty Trust stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.04. 43,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,310. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.55. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $25.27 and a 12 month high of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $453.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.43 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 321.22%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

