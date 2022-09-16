Green Alpha Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,003 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth $81,277,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 370,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,924,000 after buying an additional 172,241 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,141,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,123,301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,694,000 after buying an additional 118,793 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 79,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after buying an additional 43,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $170,911.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $749,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 2.0 %

Advanced Energy Industries stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.70. The stock had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,891. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.55 and a 52-week high of $98.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.29.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.37. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on AEIS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.