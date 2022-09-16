Green Alpha Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 356.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,889 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,748 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quaero Capital S.A. grew its position in Sunrun by 10.2% during the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 97,345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 9.1% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Sunrun by 41.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 374,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,382,000 after acquiring an additional 108,965 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Sunrun by 14.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 762,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,146,000 after acquiring an additional 96,700 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Sunrun by 2.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 294,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $2,822,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,458,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,868,905.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,585,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,628,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $2,822,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,458,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,868,905.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 375,753 shares of company stock valued at $12,551,801. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

NASDAQ RUN traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $37.63. 158,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,990,028. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average of $27.61. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.20 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $584.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.04 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

