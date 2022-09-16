Green Alpha Advisors LLC Invests $1.70 Million in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 64,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,196,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,702,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth approximately $589,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,791,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

MLKN stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.34. 8,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,484. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.49. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. MillerKnoll had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 3rd will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -138.89%.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of MillerKnoll from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

