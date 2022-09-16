Green Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases 14,104 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 223.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies accounts for approximately 1.3% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.9% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth about $247,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.68.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $698,343.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,271,546.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total value of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $698,343.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,271,546.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,771 shares of company stock worth $5,773,667. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $3.25 on Friday, reaching $310.00. 10,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,589. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.24. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.86 and a 52 week high of $389.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $300.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.73.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $727.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.75 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 5.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

