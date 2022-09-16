Green Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases 2,961 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Atlassian by 1,383.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 2,475.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter worth $32,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.42.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $10.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.13. 16,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,565. The company has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of -104.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.86 and a 200 day moving average of $232.65. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $159.54 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.