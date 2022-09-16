Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $32.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $44.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.67.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.62. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Green Plains will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Green Plains by 8,023.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Green Plains by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Green Plains by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

